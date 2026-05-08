UBS Group AG Purchases 29,074 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PNFP - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,372 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.53% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,697.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,867 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,822,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,156,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,281,000 after purchasing an additional 728,975 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,538,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 828,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,747,000 after purchasing an additional 332,092 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a "hold (c+)" rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $116.00 price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.52 per share, for a total transaction of $94,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,322.20. This represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP opened at $98.76 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $90.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $120.46. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners NYSE: PNFP is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, that provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services. Founded in 2000, the company operates through a network of banking offices and digital channels to serve individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients. Pinnacle’s business model emphasizes relationship-based banking and tailored financial solutions for commercial borrowers and deposit customers.

The company’s product and service offerings include commercial and residential lending, treasury and payment solutions, deposit accounts, mortgage services, and cash management.

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