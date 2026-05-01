UBS Group AG Purchases 297,208 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394,356 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 297,208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.21% of Crown worth $143,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,417,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 507.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 89,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,472,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,666,360 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $171,668,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

Get Crown alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Crown

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,369.60. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,234 shares of company stock worth $5,832,363. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research set a $115.00 target price on Crown in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Crown from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crown

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $105.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Crown's payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crown, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crown wasn't on the list.

While Crown currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here