UBS Group AG Purchases 32,685 Shares of PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

UBS Group AG lifted its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,738 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,685 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.30% of PHINIA worth $31,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHIN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 416,328 shares of the company's stock worth $23,931,000 after acquiring an additional 199,756 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,364,534 shares of the company's stock worth $78,433,000 after acquiring an additional 165,316 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 257,018 shares of the company's stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 157,018 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 378,477 shares of the company's stock worth $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 148,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHIN shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings raised PHINIA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $93.00 target price on PHINIA in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research lowered PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PHINIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PHINIA has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.80.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Neil Fryer sold 624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $45,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,322,595. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Gustanski sold 3,812 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $277,246.76. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,081,567.83. This trade represents a 20.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHINIA Stock Up 1.9%

PHIN stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. PHINIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.28 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. PHINIA had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.96%.The company had revenue of $878.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

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