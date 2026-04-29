UBS Group AG Purchases 98,775 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

UBS Group AG grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,178,824 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 98,775 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.40% of TE Connectivity worth $268,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 132.5% in the third quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 13,446 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 7.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,394 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $73,849,000 after buying an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,662,615 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $363,215,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,231 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of TEL opened at $204.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.45 and a 52 week high of $252.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.88 and a 200-day moving average of $226.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,486.10. The trade was a 22.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 42,345 shares of company stock worth $9,627,260 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TEL

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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