UBS Group AG Raises Position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) by 143.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,460,219 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 859,584 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.59% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $27,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1,019.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,005,374 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,993 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $49,955,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 856.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,398,965 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,589,253 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $66,904,000 after acquiring an additional 903,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,426,718 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,594,000 after acquiring an additional 766,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company's stock.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.8%

SBRA opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The firm's fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $221.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Sabra Healthcare REIT's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBRA

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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