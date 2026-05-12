UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,291 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,519 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.44% of Travel + Leisure worth $19,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,486,173 shares of the company's stock worth $207,392,000 after buying an additional 270,474 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,604 shares of the company's stock worth $138,449,000 after acquiring an additional 855,151 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 713,266 shares of the company's stock worth $42,432,000 after acquiring an additional 25,306 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 231.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,599 shares of the company's stock worth $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 482,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth $38,959,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $122,901.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $130,284.43. This represents a 48.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,670. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,738 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,054. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company's fifty day moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average is $70.04. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.81 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure's previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Travel + Leisure's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Travel + Leisure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Travel + Leisure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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