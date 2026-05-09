UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS

UBS Group AG increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS - Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,442 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 130,922 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.79% of NewAmsterdam Pharma worth $31,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 17.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,822,711 shares of the company's stock worth $279,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,986 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 42.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,198,554 shares of the company's stock worth $119,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 131.2% in the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company's stock worth $54,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,525 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 54.5% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,013,009 shares of the company's stock worth $54,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 21.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,020,126 shares of the company's stock worth $114,332,000 after purchasing an additional 697,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NAMS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.00.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael H. Davidson sold 443,707 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $14,753,257.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,144 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,288. This trade represents a 71.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 44,619 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,357,309.98. Following the sale, the director owned 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $315,151.20. The trade was a 81.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,168,286 shares of company stock worth $38,211,967 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company's stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 11.1%

NAMS opened at $38.73 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.02. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.24.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 943.23%. Equities analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

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