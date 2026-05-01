UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Somnigroup International Inc. $SGI

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,777,747 shares of the company's stock after selling 745,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.85% of Somnigroup International worth $158,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International during the third quarter worth approximately $269,540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Somnigroup International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,874,835 shares of the company's stock worth $166,373,000 after purchasing an additional 121,244 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International during the third quarter worth approximately $5,585,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Somnigroup International by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,144 shares of the company's stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 48,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International during the third quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Somnigroup International from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research cut Somnigroup International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Somnigroup International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Somnigroup International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Somnigroup International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Somnigroup International

Somnigroup International Stock Performance

NYSE SGI opened at $75.86 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $79.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Somnigroup International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.56.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Somnigroup International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 5.14%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Somnigroup International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Somnigroup International's dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

Somnigroup International Profile

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

Further Reading

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