UBS Group AG Reduces Stake in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,090,235 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 191,809 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.53% of FirstEnergy worth $138,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,225 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,779 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,316 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. New Street Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.92.

View Our Latest Report on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. FirstEnergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.86%.The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from FirstEnergy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. FirstEnergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

FirstEnergy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FirstEnergy this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $364,827.84. The trade was a 29.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Oneil sold 7,945 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $402,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,571.40. The trade was a 80.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,532. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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