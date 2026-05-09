UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,122 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 273,460 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.55% of Federal Signal worth $36,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $118.38 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $112.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. Federal Signal Corporation has a one year low of $88.94 and a one year high of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.87 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "market perform" rating to a "market outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $139.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSS

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

Further Reading

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