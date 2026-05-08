UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO - Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,731 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 376,201 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.52% of Onto Innovation worth $40,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,532 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 34,567 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,232 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 46,118 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 51,176 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Onto Innovation from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $370.00 price target on Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $310.63.

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Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of ONTO opened at $274.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.82. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $316.00.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $291.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 10.32%.The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation NYSE: ONTO is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company's solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

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