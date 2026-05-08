UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,670 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 110,135 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.42% of Rambus worth $41,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 126.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 83.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company's stock.

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Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of RMBS opened at $126.60 on Friday. Rambus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.25.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rambus, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rambus from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Rambus from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research raised Rambus to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Rambus from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $130.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMBS

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In related news, Director Meera Rao sold 2,972 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total value of $446,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,092.20. This trade represents a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 4,273 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $433,837.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,459,135.54. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,123 shares of company stock worth $6,295,577. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

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