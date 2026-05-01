UBS Group AG Sells 1,136,106 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602,412 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 1,136,106 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.44% of Arch Capital Group worth $153,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 410.3% during the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $94.46 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $96.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.21. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $569,257.59. Following the transaction, the insider owned 336,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,190.83. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $51,330.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,220. This represents a 60.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 78,267 shares of company stock worth $7,291,637 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $108.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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