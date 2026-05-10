UBS Group AG Sells 167,446 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG - Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,401 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 167,446 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.04% of Hub Group worth $27,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,723 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,029 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,637 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 135,795 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Hub Group Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $42.88 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hub Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Hub Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hub Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hub Group

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc NASDAQ: HUBG is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

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