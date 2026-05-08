UBS Group AG Sells 17,716 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,399 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,716 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG's holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $38,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company's stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company's stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company's stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company's stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Toyota Motor Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $189.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.58. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1-year low of $167.18 and a 1-year high of $248.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.43.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.89. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Toyota Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Toyota Motor from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TM

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

Further Reading

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