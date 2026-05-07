UBS Group AG Sells 18,896 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

UBS Group AG decreased its position in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,553 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,896 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of UL Solutions worth $42,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in UL Solutions by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in UL Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in UL Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company's stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in UL Solutions by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,521 shares of the company's stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in UL Solutions by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,198 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at UL Solutions

In related news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $1,144,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 188,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,240,250.18. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

UL Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ULS opened at $105.00 on Thursday. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $107.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.64.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from UL Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UL Solutions's payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on UL Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UL Solutions from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered UL Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on ULS

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

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