UBS Group AG Sells 20,266 Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,460 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,266 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.36% of BrightSpring Health Services worth $24,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 105.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

Get BTSG alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 30,000 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $1,234,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,550,943.10. This trade represents a 21.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 220,000 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $9,053,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,023,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,132,662. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $11,727,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

BTSG opened at $54.83 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BTSG. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $49.00 price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

BrightSpring Health Services NASDAQ: BTSG is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company's operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient's home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BrightSpring Health Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BrightSpring Health Services wasn't on the list.

While BrightSpring Health Services currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here