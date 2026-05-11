UBS Group AG Sells 206,979 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

UBS Group AG cut its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 206,979 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.73% of ICU Medical worth $25,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICUI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ICU Medical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ICU Medical by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ICU Medical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ICU Medical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ICU Medical this week:

Positive Sentiment: ICU Medical beat Q1 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting EPS of $1.97 versus the $1.78 consensus and revenue of $525.77 million versus $520.65 million expected. Article Title

ICU Medical beat Q1 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting EPS of $1.97 versus the $1.78 consensus and revenue of $525.77 million versus $520.65 million expected. Positive Sentiment: The company also issued FY2026 EPS guidance of $7.75 to $8.45, slightly above the market’s expectation, which supports the view that profitability could improve further this year. Article Title

The company also issued FY2026 EPS guidance of $7.75 to $8.45, slightly above the market’s expectation, which supports the view that profitability could improve further this year. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded ICU Medical to strong-buy , adding to investor optimism around the stock. Article Title

Jefferies upgraded ICU Medical to , adding to investor optimism around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Transcript and post-earnings coverage indicate that strength in infusion systems and consumables helped offset weakness in the Vital Care segment, suggesting mixed underlying trends within the business. Article Title

Transcript and post-earnings coverage indicate that strength in infusion systems and consumables helped offset weakness in the Vital Care segment, suggesting mixed underlying trends within the business. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity showed surging implied volatility, signaling that traders expect a larger-than-usual move in the stock after earnings. Article Title

Options activity showed surging implied volatility, signaling that traders expect a larger-than-usual move in the stock after earnings. Negative Sentiment: Revenue still fell 12.3% year over year, showing that ICU Medical is beating estimates but still facing pressure on top-line growth. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICUI. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $169.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $126.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.34. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.29.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $525.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $520.65 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.15%.ICU Medical's quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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