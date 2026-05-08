UBS Group AG Sells 226,355 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK - Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905,432 shares of the company's stock after selling 226,355 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.89% of Scholar Rock worth $39,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 124.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,545,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,022 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at $91,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter valued at $33,062,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 232.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 559,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 161.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 440,401 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Scholar Rock Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $46.45 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

In related news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 9,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $445,757.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 241,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,088.85. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Woods sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $506,605.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 620,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,736,126.35. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,900. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.40.

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Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company's research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock's approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company's lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

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