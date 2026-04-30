UBS Group AG Sells 329,195 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,680 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 329,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.38% of AMETEK worth $178,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,043,029 shares of the technology company's stock worth $384,096,000 after purchasing an additional 94,645 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AMETEK by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 268,096 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in AMETEK by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,853 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $1,653,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AMETEK by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,175 shares of the technology company's stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 65,537 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $227.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.64. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $242.05. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from AMETEK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Truist Financial set a $265.00 price target on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $235.00 price target on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Melius Research set a $235.00 price target on AMETEK in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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