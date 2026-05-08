UBS Group AG Sells 336,755 Shares of Amdocs Limited $DOX

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX - Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,762 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 336,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.43% of Amdocs worth $37,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its stake in Amdocs by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,778 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,047 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 55,038 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,146 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,300,000 after buying an additional 37,087 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 12.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 195.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,929 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 76,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amdocs

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $65.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $95.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 12.47%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

About Amdocs

Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.

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