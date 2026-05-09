UBS Group AG Sells 358,135 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076,936 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 358,135 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.85% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $33,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 630.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HASI. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HASI

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE:HASI opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company's fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 9.20.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 12.67%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on HASI from $43 to $48 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling additional upside from current levels. Benzinga report on RBC price target increase

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on HASI from $43 to $48 and reiterated an rating, signaling additional upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The company reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.77 , topping estimates of $0.68 and rising from $0.64 a year ago, which suggests stronger-than-expected operating performance. Zacks earnings beat article

The company reported , topping estimates of $0.68 and rising from $0.64 a year ago, which suggests stronger-than-expected operating performance. Positive Sentiment: HASI lifted its FY 2028 EPS guidance to $3.50-$3.60 , above the consensus estimate of $3.18, reinforcing confidence in long-term growth.

HASI lifted its , above the consensus estimate of $3.18, reinforcing confidence in long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.425 per share , a signal of continued shareholder returns and income appeal for investors. Dividend declaration article

The company declared a , a signal of continued shareholder returns and income appeal for investors. Positive Sentiment: Management also announced executive appointments, which may support execution as the company scales its sustainable infrastructure platform. Executive appointments press release

Insider Buying and Selling at HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, Director Jeffrey Eckel sold 134,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $5,272,433.54. Following the sale, the director owned 9,050 shares in the company, valued at $355,031.50. This represents a 93.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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