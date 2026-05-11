UBS Group AG Sells 461,550 Shares of DXC Technology Company. $DXC

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC - Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585,845 shares of the company's stock after selling 461,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.91% of DXC Technology worth $23,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,452,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,654,000 after purchasing an additional 800,973 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,591,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,476,000 after purchasing an additional 596,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,381,982 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,581,000 after purchasing an additional 128,916 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,463,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,836,000 after purchasing an additional 529,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,935,371 shares of the company's stock worth $26,379,000 after acquiring an additional 408,694 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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DXC Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DXC Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered DXC Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:DXC opened at $9.45 on Monday. DXC Technology Company. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 157.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DXC Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.400-0.400 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.400-2.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Company. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology's core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

See Also

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