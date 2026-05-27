UBS Group AG Sells 558,197 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. $DNUT

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT - Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,724 shares of the company's stock after selling 558,197 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.37% of Krispy Kreme worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1,229.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,469 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNUT. Zacks Research lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

DNUT opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 33.36%.The business had revenue of $367.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Krispy Kreme's revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Krispy Kreme this week:

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc NASDAQ: DNUT is a global retailer and wholesaler renowned for its signature Original Glazed doughnut and a variety of other sweet treats. The company operates through a combination of company-owned stores, franchise outlets and strategic partnerships with supermarkets, convenience stores and other foodservice channels. In addition to its doughnut portfolio, Krispy Kreme offers freshly brewed coffee, assorted beverages and proprietary seasonal items designed to drive traffic and foster brand loyalty.

Founded in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme has grown from a single local shop to a multinational brand.

Further Reading

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