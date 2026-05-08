UBS Group AG Sells 56,407 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP - Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,329 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.42% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $37,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $85,871,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 990.1% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 38,404 shares of the company's stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,265 shares of the company's stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company's stock.

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Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $45.48 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $161.88. The stock's 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average is $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.38. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $204.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

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