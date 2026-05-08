UBS Group AG Sells 570,887 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS - Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 570,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.79% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $37,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 21.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 358.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.33.

View Our Latest Report on Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TDS opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $47.79.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $330.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.28 million. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems's payout ratio is -24.62%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc NYSE: TDS is a diversified telecommunications company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides a broad array of communications services, including wireless voice and data, wireline broadband and voice, cable television, and managed IT and cloud solutions. Its two primary operating units—TDS Telecom and U.S. Cellular—serve residential, business and wholesale customers across the United States.

TDS Telecom focuses on delivering broadband internet, digital voice, video and data communications services in primarily rural and suburban markets.

Further Reading

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