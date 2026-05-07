UBS Group AG Sells 58,975 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,209 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,975 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.66% of Ingredion worth $46,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,685,000 after acquiring an additional 701,063 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in Ingredion by 22.0% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,323,847 shares of the company's stock worth $161,655,000 after purchasing an additional 238,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,487,354 shares of the company's stock worth $825,556,000 after purchasing an additional 208,606 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 2,409.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 198,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 118.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 271,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,093,000 after purchasing an additional 146,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $42,165.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $799,448.40. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $429,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,312. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 48,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,010 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $106.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $141.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.98.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.10). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.36%.The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingredion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $123.57.

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Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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