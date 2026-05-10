UBS Group AG Sells 6,301 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,381 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.43% of Littelfuse worth $27,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,874 shares of the technology company's stock worth $751,141,000 after acquiring an additional 44,826 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 612,016 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $158,518,000 after purchasing an additional 148,586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,619 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $127,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 300,375 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $77,800,000 after purchasing an additional 78,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $75,425,000 after purchasing an additional 149,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.24, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,037,019.52. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 911 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $334,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,779.52. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,351 shares of company stock worth $3,361,060. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Littelfuse Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $457.03 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $197.19 and a one year high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $361.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Littelfuse's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio is currently -177.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LFUS. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Williams Trading set a $520.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $436.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Further Reading

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