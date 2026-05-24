UBS Group AG Sells 70,240 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP - Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,049 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 70,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Trupanion worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 827.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,584 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 183.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 237,125 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 153,530 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 94.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 44,666 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 293,706 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,103 shares during the period.

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Trupanion Price Performance

Trupanion stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $958.77 million, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business's fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $57.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $384.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.77 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.74%.The business's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRUP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research cut Trupanion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Trupanion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trupanion

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trupanion news, COO John R. Gallagher sold 5,283 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $140,105.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 32,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $858,903.24. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 4,645 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $118,958.45. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,503 shares of company stock valued at $578,537. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company's core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

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