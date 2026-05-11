UBS Group AG Sells 7,612 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. $PRAX

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.35% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $26,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1,623.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $130.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $591.83.

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More Praxis Precision Medicines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Praxis Precision Medicines this week:

Positive Sentiment: The company reported first-quarter 2026 results with a smaller-than-expected loss, as EPS of ($3.20) beat estimates of ($3.58), which can help reassure investors ahead of future commercialization. Praxis earnings report

The company reported first-quarter 2026 results with a smaller-than-expected loss, as EPS of ($3.20) beat estimates of ($3.58), which can help reassure investors ahead of future commercialization. Positive Sentiment: Praxis said the FDA accepted NDA filings for ulixacaltamide in essential tremor and relutrigine in SCN2A/SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, giving the pipeline clearer regulatory timelines and potential catalysts in 2026-2027. Corporate update and Q1 2026 results

Praxis said the FDA accepted NDA filings for in essential tremor and in SCN2A/SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, giving the pipeline clearer regulatory timelines and potential catalysts in 2026-2027. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target sharply to $843, signaling strong long-term optimism even after the stock’s recent run-up. BTIG research update

BTIG reiterated a rating and raised its price target sharply to $843, signaling strong long-term optimism even after the stock’s recent run-up. Negative Sentiment: Wedbush raised its target to $166 but kept an Underperform rating, highlighting meaningful downside risk versus the current share price and creating a conflicting message for investors. Wedbush rating update

Wedbush raised its target to $166 but kept an rating, highlighting meaningful downside risk versus the current share price and creating a conflicting message for investors. Neutral Sentiment: A Globe and Mail article noted analysts are bullish on Praxis alongside other healthcare names, adding to the broader positive attention on the stock. Analysts bullish on PRAX

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

PRAX stock opened at $330.02 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $317.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.56. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $356.00. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 2.76.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.58) by $0.38. Equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision therapies for disorders driven by neuronal excitability. The company applies translational neuroscience and genetic insights to design small molecule drugs that target specific ion channels and receptor subtypes implicated in neurological and psychiatric conditions. Its research aims to address unmet needs in rare epilepsies, essential tremor, treatment-resistant depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

The company's pipeline includes several lead candidates at various stages of development.

Further Reading

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