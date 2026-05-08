UBS Group AG Sells 945,812 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035,624 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 945,812 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.25% of Alamos Gold worth $39,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,565,941 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $678,291,000 after purchasing an additional 332,335 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 85,301 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,066 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company's stock.

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Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.0%

AGI stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 51.24%.The company had revenue of $596.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold's previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Alamos Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Alamos Gold from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $50.67.

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Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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