UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN - Free Report) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,797,674 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 3,566,532 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.19% of Huntsman worth $37,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 49.8% during the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $15,544,000 after purchasing an additional 575,800 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 517,684 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 357,662 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $799,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 117.7% during the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 463,137 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 250,389 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntsman from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Huntsman from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntsman

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. Huntsman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The stock's 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm's revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Huntsman Corporation will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Huntsman's payout ratio is currently -18.23%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

See Also

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