UBS Group AG Trims Position in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,785 shares of the bank's stock after selling 26,076 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.46% of UMB Financial worth $40,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the bank's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in UMB Financial by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 425 shares of the bank's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the bank's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UMB Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $145.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on UMBF

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $131.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.16 and a 12 month high of $136.11. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $739.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $701.79 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Corporation will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. UMB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.26%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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