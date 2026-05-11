UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 752,136 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.66% of OUTFRONT Media worth $26,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GRS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 2,468,232 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,218,000 after purchasing an additional 279,326 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,259,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 3rd quarter worth $1,519,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 474,055 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 140,060 shares during the last quarter.

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Key OUTFRONT Media News

Here are the key news stories impacting OUTFRONT Media this week:

Insider Activity

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Matthew Siegel sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $1,289,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,165.75. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $303,528.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,050.92. This trade represents a 23.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

OUT stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $429.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. OUTFRONT Media's payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

Further Reading

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