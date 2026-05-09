UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,478 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 1,458,408 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.37% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $33,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 140.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,181,115.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 33,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,115.53. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $186,950.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,829 shares in the company, valued at $255,336.31. This represents a 273.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 12,960 shares of company stock worth $486,804 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

REXR stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The business had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. iA Financial set a $45.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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