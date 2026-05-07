UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,954 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 93,850 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $44,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,514 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 52.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,094 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $112.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $115.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway's payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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