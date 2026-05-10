UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,759 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 173,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.51% of Teleflex worth $27,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eos Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,763,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,154,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1,102.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,262 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 45,166 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,822 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Teleflex

Here are the key news stories impacting Teleflex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teleflex beat Q1 estimates, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.39 versus $1.21 expected and revenue of $548.3 million versus $536.9 million expected, which signals solid execution in the quarter. Article Title

Teleflex beat Q1 estimates, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.39 versus $1.21 expected and revenue of $548.3 million versus $536.9 million expected, which signals solid execution in the quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company maintained its full-year 2026 outlook and announced plans for a buyback, which can support investor confidence and share price performance. Article Title

The company maintained its full-year 2026 outlook and announced plans for a buyback, which can support investor confidence and share price performance. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on TFX from $130 to $138, implying modest upside from current levels and suggesting improved analyst sentiment. Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its price target on TFX from $130 to $138, implying modest upside from current levels and suggesting improved analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call commentary was described as balanced, with growth offset by margin strain, indicating the business is still navigating profitability pressure even after the earnings beat. Article Title

Management’s earnings call commentary was described as balanced, with growth offset by margin strain, indicating the business is still navigating profitability pressure even after the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Teleflex’s updated FY2026 EPS guidance of $6.25 to $6.55 came in below the market’s expectation of about $6.73, which could limit enthusiasm despite the quarterly beat. Article Title

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $133.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $100.18 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average of $116.73.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $536.91 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.Teleflex's quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Teleflex's payout ratio is -5.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Teleflex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $140.00 price objective on Teleflex in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teleflex

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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