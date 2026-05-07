UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT - Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,403 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.46% of UFP Technologies worth $42,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,578 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $118,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,750 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 52,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFPT. Wall Street Zen upgraded UFP Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $289.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UFPT

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT opened at $218.20 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $201.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.33. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.86 and a 52-week high of $274.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.30. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 11.27%.The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. UFP Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: UFPT is a global designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered products using plastics, foams and adhesives. The company partners with customers to develop application-specific solutions through a range of in-house processes, including foam fabrication, die cutting, sheet processing, lamination, machining and assembly services. Its components find use in industries requiring precise material properties, such as medical devices, aerospace, defense, electronics and transportation.

Building on its origins as a specialty foam converter, UFP Technologies has expanded its capabilities to include advanced material technologies, such as thermal management and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding solutions.

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