UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT - Free Report) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,912 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 58,488 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of UFP Technologies worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,135 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 62,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,403 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 441,122 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $97,942,000 after buying an additional 107,908 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.29, for a total value of $287,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,310,352.04. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 2,864 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $634,977.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,562.05. The trade was a 77.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $243.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.05. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.86 and a 52-week high of $279.49.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.30. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 11.27%.The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPT has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised UFP Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $289.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFPT

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: UFPT is a global designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered products using plastics, foams and adhesives. The company partners with customers to develop application-specific solutions through a range of in-house processes, including foam fabrication, die cutting, sheet processing, lamination, machining and assembly services. Its components find use in industries requiring precise material properties, such as medical devices, aerospace, defense, electronics and transportation.

Building on its origins as a specialty foam converter, UFP Technologies has expanded its capabilities to include advanced material technologies, such as thermal management and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding solutions.

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