Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 664.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,503 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after buying an additional 3,124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Arete Research raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $135.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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