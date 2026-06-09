Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Shares Sold by BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $430,963,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,012,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 30,849 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total transaction of $243,759.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,128.07. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore set a $635.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $651.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $462.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $520.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.11. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $452.00 and a fifty-two week high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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