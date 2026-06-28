Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Acquires 33,030 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 191.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,281 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 33,030 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Ventas were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $594,116,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,571,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 32,509.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,648,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $359,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,520 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,606,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $356,440,000 after buying an additional 3,202,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,705,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $364,119,000 after buying an additional 3,075,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $89.06 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.76 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $85.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's payout ratio is presently 378.18%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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