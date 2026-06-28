Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $5.45 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 105.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,882 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Generac were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Generac by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the technology company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $1,360,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 564,528 shares in the company, valued at $153,653,231.04. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $149,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,564.08. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Trading Down 5.4%

Generac stock opened at $279.28 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.80 and a one year high of $296.44. The company's fifty day moving average price is $259.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Generac from $226.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Generac from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Generac from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $278.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report).

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