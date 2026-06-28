Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Makes New $4.60 Million Investment in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,318 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 4,144.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $460.00 target price on Jabil and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Argus set a $475.00 price target on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $358.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.49 and a 200-day moving average of $287.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $428.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.Jabil's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,204,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $18,140,367. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 9,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.64, for a total transaction of $2,713,620.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,548,297.36. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 35,981 shares of company stock valued at $10,812,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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