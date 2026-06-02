Union Pacific Corporation $UNP is Cercano Management LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Cercano Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126,608 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 24,495 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 10.0% of Cercano Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cercano Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Union Pacific worth $260,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $280.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $263.31 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $257.15 and its 200-day moving average is $245.98. The company has a market cap of $156.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.84 and a 12 month high of $279.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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