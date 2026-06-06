Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,694 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $282.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Up 3.2%

UNP opened at $272.28 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 34,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,221 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here