Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 110.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,804 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 22,961 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $265.65 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $276.40. The company's 50 day moving average is $254.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $157.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $280.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total transaction of $469,625.07. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,716. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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