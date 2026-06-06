Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,346 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $40,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $272.28 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $259.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.03. The company has a market capitalization of $161.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $279.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,221. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $282.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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