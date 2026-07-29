Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,617,313 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 23,698 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.78% of Union Pacific worth $1,120,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Capital World Investors raised its position in Union Pacific by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $4,658,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,779,907,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 72.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,169,168,000 after buying an additional 3,861,636 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,980,904 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,540,105,000 after buying an additional 2,267,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $353,658,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $282.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $320.89.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern submitted additional customer protections to the Surface Transportation Board (STB), including expanded gateway pricing and temporary access to competing rail service if performance deteriorates. The commitments are intended to address shipper concerns and improve the merger’s chances of regulatory approval. Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern add new customer protections as STB merger review advances

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern submitted additional customer protections to the Surface Transportation Board (STB), including expanded gateway pricing and temporary access to competing rail service if performance deteriorates. The commitments are intended to address shipper concerns and improve the merger’s chances of regulatory approval. Positive Sentiment: Canadian National reportedly will not oppose the transaction under the revised arrangement, which would give CN access to certain shipper facilities facing fewer Class I railroad options. Reduced opposition may help the regulatory review advance. Canadian National won’t fight UP-NS merger under new deal

Canadian National reportedly will not oppose the transaction under the revised arrangement, which would give CN access to certain shipper facilities facing fewer Class I railroad options. Reduced opposition may help the regulatory review advance. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its Union Pacific price target to $344 from $311 and maintained an “outperform” rating, citing potential upside from the company’s operating outlook. Baird raises Union Pacific price target

Robert W. Baird raised its Union Pacific price target to $344 from $311 and maintained an “outperform” rating, citing potential upside from the company’s operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity and recent analyst commentary point to continued investor interest in Union Pacific’s service-led growth strategy, margin improvement potential and standalone earnings prospects.

Unusual options activity and recent analyst commentary point to continued investor interest in Union Pacific’s service-led growth strategy, margin improvement potential and standalone earnings prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Union Pacific’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $6.86 billion. Revenue increased 11.5% year over year, providing fundamental support for the stock, although valuation remains elevated at roughly 24 times earnings.

Union Pacific’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $6.86 billion. Revenue increased 11.5% year over year, providing fundamental support for the stock, although valuation remains elevated at roughly 24 times earnings. Negative Sentiment: The merger remains subject to STB approval, and the new customer guarantees could increase execution obligations and limit some of the anticipated financial benefits. Investors are also comparing UNP’s operating growth with Norfolk Southern’s more event-driven merger valuation, contributing to near-term uncertainty. Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern file supplemental information to STB on merger

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE UNP opened at $294.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.84 and a 12 month high of $315.99. The company's fifty day moving average price is $276.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.46.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.70%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

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