Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,641 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,329,262 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $13,724,045,000 after acquiring an additional 659,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 193.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,481,043 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,477,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 72.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 95.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,164,334 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,693,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $280.47.

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Union Pacific Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $271.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $276.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.81 and a 200 day moving average of $244.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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